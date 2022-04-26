CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently-promoted Charleston County School District (CCSD) principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Carolyn Anderson was named principal of Septima P. Clark Academy on Friday. She had previously served as the interim principal.

On Monday, CCSD announced that she was on administrative leave, but declined to comment on the nature of the investigation.

CCSD did, however, emphasize that the investigation is “unrelated” to a series of fights that temporarily placed the school on a “hold” Monday.