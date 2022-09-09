CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released dashcam video of a vehicle pursuit that led to the arrest of three people.

The pursuit began after deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near I-526 and Paramount Drive earlier this week. Deputies said the vehicle portion of the chase came to an end after the suspects crashed into a fence in the Waylyn community.

But that is when a foot chase began.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said one of the suspects, Kahlil Marquez Smith, engaged in a confrontation with deputy Hank Carter, who discharged his firearm into the ground as a warning. Smith was detained and arrested.

No one was injured when Deputy Carter fired his gun. You can hear the shot being fired in that released dash camera video.

Carter was hired by the agency in October 2015.

Charleston County Deputy Kevin Willis was bitten by another suspect during the foot chase. That suspect, Jervontay Bobby McBride, was arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Jervontay McBride, Kahlil Smith, Jamar Gray (Charleston County Detention Center booking photos)

Deputy Willis was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in May 2017.

A third suspect, Jamar Jorden Gray, was captured near the scene of the gunfire. A fourth suspect was not captured, and deputies are working to determine their identity.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said additional charges against the three individuals are likely.