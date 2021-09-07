Newly renovated Hurd, St. Andrews Island Library to open September 20

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will reopen the Hurd/St. Andrews Island Library with new renovations.

The library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the branch located at 1735 N. Woodmere Drive in West Ashley.

“These renovations are the culmination of extensive planning and work, and we’re thrilled to show the community their new and improved library,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “The updates at the branch give patrons a modern library that they can use and explore for years to come.”

The library was named after former long-time CCPL librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd who was killed in the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.

Malcolm Graham, Cynthia Hurd’s brother, will lead a re-dedication of a portrait of Cynthia that was displayed at the branch before renovations.

The branch closed in August 2020 for renovations amid the ongoing $108.5 million referendum-funded project passed by Charleston County voters in 2014 to build new and renovate county libraries.

Updates to the library include:

New interior finishing

Replacement of shelving

Refreshed collection items

New furniture

Technology upgrades

New designated children and teen areas

The ribbon-cutting will also feature speakers from the library, Charleston County Government, and elected area elected officials.

Patrons can also meet branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, tour the newly renovated branch, and more.

Occupancy will be limited due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit ccpl.org/construction.