MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Library will reopen its doors after the branch closed last year to undergo renovations.

The library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at the branch located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.

“We are excited to have our Mount Pleasant location opening to our beloved patrons,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “The renovation brings innovations to the community while maintaining our core library services. Welcome back to the library!”

The branch closed in May 2021 for renovations amid the ongoing $108.5 million referendum-funded project passed by Charleston County votes in 2014 to construct and renovate county libraries.

Updates to the library include:

New interior finishes

Replacement of shelving

Refreshed collection items

New furniture

Technology upgrades

New designated children and teen areas

The ribbon cutting will feature speakers from the library, Charleston County Government, and elected officials.

Patrons can also visit branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, participate in craft activities, and more.

For more information, visit ccpl.org/construction.