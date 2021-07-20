Newly renovated Otranto Road Library to open August 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will reopen the Otranto Road Library with new renovations.

The library will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 A.M. at the branch located at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston.

The library closed in August 2020 to undergo renovations amid the $108.5 referendum-funded project passes by Charleston County voters in 2014 to build new and renovate county libraries.

“As the first of our renovated branches to reopen to the public, we’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Otranto,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “The updates at the branch offer the surrounding community a modern library equipped with resources, services, and technology that extend well beyond books.”

Updates include the following:

New interior finishing

Replacement of shelving

Refreshed collection items

New furniture

Technology upgrades

New designated children and teen areas

The ribbon cutting will feature speakers from the library, Charleston County Government, and elected officials.

Patrons can also visit branch staff, take pictures with CCPL’s mascot Owlbert, compete in a scavenger hunt, make their own ice cream, and more.

For more information, visit ccpl.org/construction.