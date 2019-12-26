News 2 and Red Cross host Holiday Blood Drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 and the American Red Cross are hosting a Holiday Blood Drive on Monday, December 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Convention Center in Mount Pleasant and the Summerville Baptist Church.

Donors will receive commemorative long sleeve t-shirts and food and drinks will be provided while supplies last.

Since 1999, over 30,467 units of blood and blood products have been collected.

News 2 is proud to be a partner in the events, and to have helped impact over 90,000 lives.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org