Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

News 2 and Red Cross host Holiday Blood Drive

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MGN

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 and the American Red Cross are hosting a Holiday Blood Drive on Monday, December 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be two locations in the Charleston area: the Omar Shrine Convention Center in Mount Pleasant and the Summerville Baptist Church.

Donors will receive commemorative long sleeve t-shirts and food and drinks will be provided while supplies last.

Since 1999, over 30,467 units of blood and blood products have been collected.

News 2 is proud to be a partner in the events, and to have helped impact over 90,000 lives.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES