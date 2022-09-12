CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will band together Saturday morning to advocate for victims of domestic violence at the 7th annual Hope Walk.

According to Palmetto Hope Network, domestic violence has increased since COVID-19.

Palmetto Hope Network will hold its annual Hope Walk against domestic violence on Saturday to support victims of domestic violence and speak up for those who have been silenced.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray will host the event that will feature the Charleston First Lady, County Coroner, State Representatives, and domestic violence survivors.

The 7th annual walk will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Saint Julian Devine Community Center. Participants will then walk across the Ravenel Bridge to show their support for domestic survivors.

Sign up for the walk or take part virtually by visiting the Palmetto Hope Network Eventbrite page.