CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry’s morning meteorologist, Josh Marthers, will emcee the Hope Rocks concert to benefit Camp Happy Days, an organization that works with pediatric cancer patients.

The event is being held at Firefly Distillery and will feature DJ Natty Heavy and a live concert by local band The Blue Dogs.

The Kickin’ Chicken and Swig & Swine are catering the event.

There will also be a virtual auction lasting through May 2. All proceeds will go to Camp Happy Days.