News 2’s Octavia Mitchell to emcee 96th annual Maritime Association of SC Meeting and Gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will emcee the 96th annual Maritime Association of South Carolina Meeting and Gala on Friday.

The event brings together members of the maritime and logistics supply chain community to honor “distinguished guests” in the field.

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce, Harry M. Lightsey III, will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

The following awards will be presented:

• The John Hassell Award, to a person whose local, statewide or national

achievements are worthy of recognition with sustained distinguished

leadership in a field or fields related to international commerce and

exhibition of vision, integrity and loyalty;

• The Beacon Award, to a person with a career of distinguished service to the

South Carolina Maritime community and related industries;

• The Emerging Leader Award, to an individual in the maritime community

who rises up among peers, demonstrating exceptional passion and

leadership within their own organization and across the community;

• The Maritime Advocate of the Year Award, to a person or organization

outside the maritime transportation industry for outstanding efforts in

support of maritime transportation;

• The Legislator of the Year Award, to a person who demonstrated support for

South Carolina’s port related industries and the business community that

depends on them.

• The Billy Adams Award, to one outstanding volunteer or organization who

stands out for their leadership and contributions, and

• The Environmental Stewardship Award, to the company that best

demonstrates a sustained commitment to environmental protection through

corporate outreach, planning, training, education and operations.