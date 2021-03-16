NFL donates to International African American Museum in honor of Walter Scott

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The NFL has made a donation to the International African American Museum as part of the league’s Helmet Decal Program.

Throughout the 2020 season, “players and coaches wore decals on their helmets or caps to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct, and social justice heroes.”

The NFL made the donation on behalf of Anthony Scott, who wanted to honor his brother, Walter.

Walter Scott was shot in the back following a traffic stop by former North Charleston Police Department officer, Michael Slager.

Scott was chosen by Todd Gurley of the Atlanta Falcons and Brandon Shell of the Seattle Seahawks to honor during the season.

Dr. Elijah Heyward III, Chief Operating Officer of the International African American Museum, released the following statement:

“We are grateful to Todd Gurley and South Carolina native Brandon Shell for reminding us all of the importance of using our respective platforms to advance matters of justice. The International African American Museum is committed to offering a transformative experience that honors legacies such as those of Mr. Walter Scott and others. We are moved by the Scott family’s decision to select the museum as a beneficiary of such an important gift.”