NFL fans celebrate season kick-off, local sports bars prepare for more people watching games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Football League has officially kicked off the season with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Houston Texans 34-20.

While the return of professional football may seem like a sense of normalcy, this season is expected to be anything but normal.

With limited stadium capacity, local sports bars are preparing for an influx of fans coming in to watch. Christopher Galloway, Charleston Sports Pub Manager, says business has picked up in the last few weeks.

“Now that you can’t go to the games, I think we’re going to see a lot more people trying to support local businesses everywhere,” he says.

One concern for many bars has been Governor McMaster’s executive order to prohibit alcohol sales past 11PM. Galloway says while some customers have not been thrilled with the cut-off time, many have been supportive throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve had a few here and there that just want to see things change…Like I said, we’re a local company that we function off the local customers. We just want to make sure everyone feels safe at the door,” he says.





It’s no secret that the return of sports is raising concerns for COVID-19 cases to spike. Charleston Sports Pub says they are taking things day by day; making sure to do everything they can to keep customers safe and healthy.

“Like I said, this week is going to be a trial run for us…we hope for the best and try to give out the best service we can…we’ve done step by step to make sure everyone feels safe in the building,” says Galloway.

This NFL season is sure to come with challenges along the way. To stay updated on News 2 Sports, click here.