NFL player donates PPE, funds to North Charleston residents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston native turned Cincinnati Bengal is working to ensure that residents in his hometown have personal protective equipment (PPE).

Carlos Dunlap partnered with Florida based company ProKel Mobility “to provide protective masks and gallon sized hand sanitizers” to residents of North Charleston. ProKel CEO, Kelly Gonzalez, said that he is happy to provide resources to those in need.

Dunlap also donated $10,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank. All of the efforts are being overseen by The Dunlap Foundation’s president, Dr. Diana Ross-Jackson, who is also a North Charleston resident.

Dunlap is extending the generosity to his adoptive town, Cincinnati, Ohio, providing PPE and food bank donations there as well.