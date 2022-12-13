CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Bulldog football standout and assistant coach has agreed to become his alma mater’s next head coach.

Maurice Drayton currently serves as the special teams coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. He previously coached for the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

Before his time with the NFL, Drayton began his coaching career at The Citadel. He also spent time at Coastal Carolina, South Carolina State, and Southern Mississippi.

Now, the Lowcountry native and Berkeley High graduate is returning as The Citadel’s head football coach.

Drayton will finish out the season with the Raiders before making the move.

