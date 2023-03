CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on Windermere Boulevard in West Ashley will force lane closures in the area March 19 through March 22.

Construction crews will be doing repaving the roadway on Windermere Boulevard from Folly Road to Chadwick Drive from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

Officials with the county say that the road will be patched, milled, resurfaced and restriped.

Traffic crews will be onsite to direct motorists.