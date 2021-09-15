Nighttime lane shifts to begin Wednesday for Main Road Corridor project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes shifts are scheduled to begin Wednesday at the intersections of Main Road at Highway 17 and Main Road at River/Chisolm Road for segment A of the Main Road Corridor project.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve capacity along the corridor and improve bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Segment A of the project includes improvements to the Highway 17 and Main Road corridor from the intersection of Main Road and Bees Ferry to Main Road and River/Chisolm Road.

Construction is set to begin September 15 through September 17, from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. Electric signage and construction crews will direct traffic.

Trucks will pull over for vehicles to pass through in the event of increased traffic congestion. Locals are asked to drive with caution through the construction area.

To learn more, visit mainroadcorridor.com/segment-a, call (843) 202-7600, or email pwcustomerservice@charlestoncounty.org.