Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing Board of Directors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Governor Nikki Haley has resigned from the Boeing Board of Directors.

In a letter to Larry Kellner, Chairman of the Board, Haley said that while she wants to help the company through the COVID-19 crisis, “the board and executive team are going in a direction [she] cannot support.”

Haley cited the Boeing’s intentions to accept a bailout from the federal government, saying “I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position.”

Despite resigning from the board, Haley reassured that she will “continue to be a strong supporter of Boeing and its workforce” and offered her help and service to the Boeing team in the future.

Boeing issued the following statement in response to Haley’s resignation:

“We appreciate her service on the board and wish her well.”