WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington 71-69 in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.

Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history.

Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field.

Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW (14-4, 4-1). Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.

The Seahawks took their first lead on a step-back jumper from Maleeck Harden-Hayes with just over four minutes to play.

Larson’s layup put the Cougars back on top with just over a minute left.

Ben Burnham had 12 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting for Charleston, knocking down both his 3-point attempts.

Since dropping their second game of the season to then-No. 1 North Carolina, the Cougars’ perfect run has brought the team national attention.

CofC returns home to play Elon on Saturday.