KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10.

The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” the Secret Service said.

Flight restriction areas and times can be found on the FAA mobile app, B4UFLY.

More information can be found here.