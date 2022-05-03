CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews including Charleston Fire responded to a reported structure fire in Downtown Tuesday morning.
Charleston Fire, James Island Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. at the 100 block of Smith Street.
Occupants of the home evacuated before crews arrived.
Crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
A photo shows the second story of a home damaged by heavy fire. Two adults and two pets were displaced.
Officials said the fire started on the second-floor balcony.
It was believed that discarded smoking materials caused the fire, Charleston Fire said.
Red Cross is also assisting.