CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews including Charleston Fire responded to a reported structure fire in Downtown Tuesday morning.

Charleston Fire, James Island Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. at the 100 block of Smith Street.

Occupants of the home evacuated before crews arrived.

Crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

A photo shows the second story of a home damaged by heavy fire. Two adults and two pets were displaced.

Officials said the fire started on the second-floor balcony.

It was believed that discarded smoking materials caused the fire, Charleston Fire said.

Red Cross is also assisting.