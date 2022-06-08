CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are investigating an early-morning fire that broke out in Downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston Fire Department, crews, police, and EMS responded to the 100 block of Smith Street around 2 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene they were met with heavy fire coming from the second floor of a building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and no occupants were found inside the home, CFD said.

The fire damaged two homes and one vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

CFD was assisted by North Charleston Fire and James Island Fire Departments, as well as Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad.