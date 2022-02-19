No injuries after Saturday house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fire crews responded to a reported house fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Crews with Mount Pleasant Fire, Mount Pleasant Police, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Pawley Road in Mount Pleasant in response to a one-story home on fire.

A call was received just after 4 p.m.

According to a report, there was heavy fire in the home’s kitchen and enclosed porch.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to control the fire, officials say.