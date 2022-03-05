CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in West Ashley Saturday morning.

According to St. Andrews Fire, crews responded to a working fire just before 7 a.m. and controlled the fire within 20 minutes.

The fire happened on the 800 block of Savage Road.

Officials said that there was no one home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Most of the fire was in the home’s kitchen and rear laundry room. The home sustained heat and smoke damage.

The St. Andrews Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.