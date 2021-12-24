No injuries following Thursday-night fire in James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department reports a house fire that happened Thursday night in James Island.

According to a report, crews with Charleston, James Island, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to Regatta Road around 11 p.m. following a house fire reported in the area.

When crews arrived, they were met with smoke venting from the roof of a two-story home. The fire was located and contained in the attic of the home while checking that the resident evacuated safely.

The resident said that her dog alerted the fire before seeing smoke.

No injuries are reported and the fire remains under investigation.