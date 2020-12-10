No leaks found as Dominion Energy investigates several reports of a gas odor

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is investigating after numerous people in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island reported a gas odor on Thursday.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy, Paul Fischer, said the utility company began receiving several calls about the odor around 8:30 a.m.

While crews are responding to each call as they investigate, Fischer said no leak or third-party damage to Dominion’s system has been confirmed.

“We add a distinctive and pungent odor to natural gas that smells like rotten eggs to help detect a potential gas leak,” he said. “The foul-smelling odor is not harmful but is designed as a warning that something may be wrong.”

Fischer said safety is a top priority and they take reports of gas leaks very seriously.

News 2 has also received multiple calls regarding the odor. We reached out to Charleston Fire about a response on Daniel Island.

Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said crews did respond to reports of an odor and were investigating the complaint.

If customers suspect a gas leak, Dominion Energy encourage them to call 800-815-0083.