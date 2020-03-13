Charleston County School District not canceling school

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The Charleston County School District released a statement Friday saying they are working closely with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), the South Carolina Department of Education, and local government agencies.

Andy Pruitt, Director of Communication and Technology for CCSD says the state has reached out to each school district to submit a plan of what online learning would look like. He says the learning services division has been working on that over the last several weeks.

The plan would include sending home a ten-day work packet for students.

Following the ten days, all work would be moved online.

The district would send home chrome books with students.

To accommodate students who do not have access to wifi, the schools would boost their signals so students can connect the internet outside of the school.

The district is also planning for the possibility of providing meals for students in need by working with community partners.

“The biggest thing that we are trying to stress today is not to focus on rumors or spreading rumors. Wait for official word. That’s our responsibility as a school district is to communicate in a thorough and timely fashion when updates are available and that includes if and when anything would change with our operations.” Andy Pruitt, Dir. of Communication and Technology CCSD

The school district will communicate any changes in schedules via their website, phone calls, and texts, and on all social media platforms.

The district has taken extra measures to ensure all soap dispensers are filled and nurses are provided with Glo Germ and UV flashlights.