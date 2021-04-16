No toxins detected in algae bloom on Goose Creek Reservoir

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Water System on Friday announced that a recently conducted study found no traces of toxins in an algae bloom on the Goose Creek Reservoir.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) conducted several tests on the algae bloom, and will continue performing tests to monitor the toxicity of the bloom.

If any toxins are detected, information will be posted at this link.

State health officials say it’s important to heed caution when recreating on or near bodies of water with an active algae bloom because you can’t tell if it’s harmful by looking at it.

People and pets can get sick when they contact a harmful algal bloom by:

– Swimming, kayaking, fishing, or wading through water.

– Breathing in tiny water droplets or mist that contains algal toxins.

– Drinking water affected by a harmful algal bloom

– Pets licking their fur after swimming.

– Eating seafood (fish or shellfish) affected by a harmful algal bloom.

Charleston Water System said residents and businesses can help reduce the risk of algae blooms by performing careful application of fertilizers and following all directions on the container.

“Preventing soil erosion into ditches and creeks that feed water bodies is also critical,” they said.