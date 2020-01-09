Noise complaints at the Citadel from early-morning construction

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors nearby took to social media to air their frustration this week of having been woken up early due to the on going construction.

One resident said the banging noises started as early as 1:30 a.m. and continued on until the early afternoon.

News 2 contacted the Citadel to get to the bottom of the disruption.

We had an unusual early morning delivery of cement on Mon/Tues which will not happen again –and ended up happening a bit at the last minute. It was due to the fact that is the only time the trucks were able to deliver concrete for pouring based on the mixing etc. We are very sorry if it disturbed our neighbors! Kim Keelor, Spokesperson for the Citadel

While this is the first academic building being constructed in over 4 decades, it also is the first of many revitalization projects to come to campus that will span over the next 12 years.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.