CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations in Charleston County can apply for one-time pandemic relief funding now through May 13.

The grants are meant to “support community-based nonprofit organizations that provided services to those impacted by COVID-19.” Organizations could be eligible for up to $50,000 in relief funds.

Charleston County is inviting the following types of organizations to apply:

Organizations that are recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Organizations with a primary physical location within Charleston County.

Organizations which provide direct assistance to Charleston County’s residents experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.

To be eligible, “the organization must be able to provide documentation they have helped the public since March 15, 2020, more than the amount for which they are applying minus any other pandemic-related assistance they have received.” Any services provided or reimbursed by Federal grants may not be counted, according to Charleston County.

A Zoom workshop will be held on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. to provide more information. Click here to apply and register for the Zoom.