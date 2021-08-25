Charleston Nonprofit celebrates grand opening of free dental clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach’s Neighborhood House hosted a grand opening for the free dental clinic on Friday, August 20.

The dental clinic aims to provide more access to oral care and complement other downtown dental resources. In addition, the clinic seeks to bridge the gap between low-income children and adults that may go untreated for dental care in comparison to those with higher income.

The clinic is located at 79 America Street, serving residents of Downtown Charleston and West Ashley. The purpose of the free dental clinic is to help those without dental insurance or the ability to pay. The clinic will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis, from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M every second and fourth Wednesday each month – appointments are recommended.

“We believe oral care is important to overall health. We also believe that social conditions directly influence an individual’s overall wellness. This clinic gives us the ability to provide oral care as a first step while working with clients to address other needs such as food, clothing, education, financial assistance and job assistance, and plan long-term goals for positive life changes. If debilitating oral concerns are left untreated, individuals usually seek emergency room care – a cost that our community, nor the health system, can afford,” says Executive Director Ericka Plater.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, partner organizations, donors, volunteers, and community members were on-site to see the clinic, learn more of its developments, and tour the Neighborhood House Facility.

Image courtesy of Our Lady Of Mercy Community Outreach Community Outreach