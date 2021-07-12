Nonprofit Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach expands service area to help more residents in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach has expanded their service areas to include residents living in the extended areas of Downtown Charleston to Edisto Island.

The expansion will ensure resources are available to those without available access.

The Johns Island location will serve those living in the following areas:

Johns Island: 29455

James Island: 29412

Wadmalaw Island: 29487

West Ashley: 29414 (outside of I-526)

Ravenel: 29470

Rantowles: 29470

Hollywood: 29470 & 29449

Meggett: 29449

Adams Run: 29426

Jericho: 29426

Edisto: 29438

The Neighborhood House location serves those living in:

Eastside of Downtown Charleston: 29403 & 29401

West Ashley: 29407 (inside of I-526)

The organization also modified the poverty guidelines to include more individuals and families who may be struggling to pay for basic necessities.

The convergence of COVID-19 and the rapidly changing demographics of the Lowcountry has highlighted the instability and vulnerability of those living in poverty.

“The Charleston area is booming with new developments, while many low/working class and fixed-income individuals and families are moving farther out in rural and other areas where the cost of living is lower, but access to community support and resources is more challenging,” says Ericka Plater, Executive Director of Our of Mercy. “With this expansion, we will give access to emergency and basic needs, education, employment and health resources to even more neighbors who currently have limited/no resources for support.”

For over 31 years, Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach has offered a plethora of resources basic and emergency food, clothing, and financial assistance, diverse educational and capacity-building opportunities including after-school programs, GED and ESL classes, job assistance, money management, OB/GYN services, comprehensive dental care and more.