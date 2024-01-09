CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Thinking about a trip to the West Coast this summer? Good news- nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles return this spring.

Breeze Airways will begin twice-weekly nonstop service between Charleston International Airport and LAX in Los Angeles, California for the summer season beginning May 3.

“We are excited to once again expand access for passengers traveling to and from California,” said Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston International Airport. “Service to Los Angeles from Charleston International Airport continues to be a key strategic objective for Team CHS that will allow both business and leisure travelers convenient access to and from one of the most important airport gateways to the world.”

Fares will start from $129 one-way, if purchased by January 15, for travel by September 3.