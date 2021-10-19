Nonstop flights to Minnesota coming to Charleston airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday announced plans to offer nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and vice versa, beginning April 7.

The flights will run every Thursday and Sunday for as low as $89.

Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority, released the following statement:

“The Twin Cities is a diverse and vibrant metropolitan area that offers great shopping, professional athletic teams in every major sport and dining that will please any taste. We hope Lowcountry residents take advantage of the chance to visit the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Minnesota to Charleston. Giving our passengers options when it comes to their air travel is a top priority for us.”

So far, this is the only Sun Country route offered for the Charleston Airport.

Tickets are on sale now.