North Charleston announces $1M contribution to International African American Museum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Friday announced a $1,000,000 contribution to the International African American Museum.

North Charleston City Council and Mayor Keith Summey unanimously approved the contribution at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

In a press release from city spokesman Ryan Johnson, the move will ensure North Charleston’s rich African American history will be featured within the museum.

It would include the history of Liberty Hill, South Carolina’s oldest free black community which remains a vibrant African American community within the City of North Charleston.

“This announcement marks the beginning of a great partnership with the International African American Museum and gives us a broader opportunity to tell our community’s rich African American history to an audience of visitors from around the world. Our history is not bound by city limits, and when our story is illuminated, our entire region benefits.” Mayor Keith Summey

“In North Charleston, we celebrate our diversity, and understand the importance of fully recounting the past. Through the International African American Museum, we have an opportunity to ensure generations to come fully understand North Charleston and Liberty Hill’s significant contributions to the community and the region.” Mayor Keith Summey

“This contribution from our neighbor, the City of North Charleston, affirms the vital mission of the International African American Museum. We are so grateful to have had Mayor Summey’s interest and leadership – and proud that members of North Charleston City Council voted unanimously to invest in what has been referred to as “one of the most important commemorative projects in American history” by Yale scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr. David Blight.” Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley

In addition to the International African American Museum, Johnson said the history of Liberty Hill will be featured in the Historical Display Room within the new North Charleston Transit Center at 4565 Gaynor Avenue, which is free to residents and travelers arriving by train or bus.

The exhibit should be completed by the end of the year.