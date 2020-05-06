North Charleston announces reopening strategy for city hall, services and some parks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey on Wednesday announced a plan to re-open City Hall and resume normal city services next week.

During a press conference outside North Charleston City Hall, Mayor Summey said city employees will return to city hall on May 11th to give them time to become acquainted with new guidelines put in place to keep employees and citizens healthy and safe from the virus.

The public will be allowed to enter city hall beginning Wednesday, May 13th.

Mayor Summey said citizens are encouraged to continue interacting with the city online and by phone as much as possible.

Once city hall reopens, citizens entering the building will be read a questionnaire regarding COVID-19. Those who answer ‘yes’ to these questions will not be allowed to enter city hall.

The city will also provide hand sanitizer and face coverings as you enter the building. Mayor Summey said these face coverings must be worn at all times within city hall. Refuse to comply and you will not be allowed to enter, remove your mask and you will be escorted out of the building.

Municipal court will not reschedule cases until June 1st.

Mayor Summey said courts will be addressed pending guidance from the South Carolina Chief Justice and city requirements for safe operating.

Some city-owned parks and recreation facilities will reopen on Monday, May 11th, including greenspaces, trails, dog parks and picnic shelters.

All park users are encouraged to practice safe social distancing guidelines and adhere to group size requirements as directed by Governor McMaster.

Fenced in locations (i.e. dog parks) will have a limited capacity. Those capacities will be posted at the entrance of each location and will be enforced.

The next phase of reopening is scheduled closed to Memorial Day and will include playgrounds and outdoor athletic facilities – a specific date has not yet been determined.

A decision regarding indoor facilities, athletic gyms, community centers, aquatic centers and senior centers will be made in June.

North Charleston’s Farmers Market will resume under some capacity on Thursday, May 7th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle.

It will be an essential goods-only market. There will be no live music, jump castles, or activities taking place until further notice.