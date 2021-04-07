North Charleston Arts Fest begins April 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Arts Fest will return for the 38th year this April after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It will run from April 28 to May 2, with exhibits taking place throughout the city of North Charleston as well as virtually.

The Charleston Area Convention Center will host Exhibit A, which includes Judged Art and Photography, South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft, and Tri-County Youth Art and High School Sculpture. Exhibit A hours are as follows:

April 28 — 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

April 29 – May 1 — 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

May 2 — 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A socially-distanced Arts Fest Block Party will take place April 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on East Montague Avenue. Local artists, crafters, and businesses will have vendor booths, and guests can enjoy live music and roving entertainers.

Solo exhibits will be on display at the Park Circle Gallery, North Charleston Riverfront Park, and North Charleston City Hall.

Concerts, plays, and dance events will also be happening throughout the five-day event.

Click here for a full list of events and exhibits.