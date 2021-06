NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBD) – The Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road has added a TSA-approved metal detector to their security measures following an early-morning shooting on June 13.

In a Facebook post, one of the owners said that the business is “committed to taking every precaution necessary to insure the safety of [their] friends, family, and patrons.”

The post went on to say that the investment is well worth the peace-of-mind that it will bring.