North Charleston Boy’s Varsity Basketball season ends due to “medical precautions”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Boys basketball season has come to an end.

Officials cited “medical precautions,” but did not elaborate on the decision.

“In keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone, the decision has been made to shut down the NCHS men’s varsity basketball season,” the school’s athletics department said in a Facebook post.

The team was scheduled to play Bishop England High School on Tuesday, and Battery Creek High School on Friday.

North Charleston High School Athletics said the women’s varsity team will continue as scheduled.