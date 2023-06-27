NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the anticipated Palmetto Commerce Parkway Interchange project.

The project is expected to reduce travel times, improve community access in the I-26 and Ashley Phosphate areas, and provide more efficient commute options.

Several North Charleston leaders and Charleston County officials will attend a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at Gospel Light Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Charleston County, SCDOT, and the Federal Highway Administration have been collaborating with the community on the project for six years.

In October 2017, officials predicted construction to begin in 2020.

Officials will break ground on the Palmetto Commerce Parkway Interchange project today.

Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Sass, Councilmember Teddie Pryor, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, and Charleston County Public Works are expected to be at the ceremony.