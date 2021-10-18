North Charleston Business Expo 2021 happening October 21

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Business Expo is happening Thursday, October 21 at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

The event offers business owners, executives, and entrepreneurs the opportunity to discover new sources for business growth and to connect with other business professionals and exhibitors.

Local businesses also have the opportunity to showcase and demonstrate products and services to the many attendees of the expo.

The event will also have a Kickoff Power Event Luncheon with mayors from Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Goose Creek discussing various topics. Admission to the luncheon requires a separate ticket, priced at $75 – those tickets can be purchased here.

The expo will begin with the Kick-Off Luncheon at 11 a.m., the expo at 1 p.m., concluding with a networking reception of 5 p.m.

The event is free to attend (except for the Kick-Off Luncheon) and parking is complimentary.

Visit NorthCharlestonExpo.com for more information.