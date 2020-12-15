North Charleston business owners fighting eviction amid pandemic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – The owners of Exquis Event Center on Ashely Phosphate Road have barely managed to keep their heads above water throughout the pandemic, and they aren’t giving up now.

The venue has hosted many events — perhaps most notably, Kanye West’s visit to Charleston during his long-shot presidential campaign.

Shortly after, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the venue to close its doors.

Since the space is the business, the owners were not able to pivot to a delivery, curbside, or virtual model like many other businesses, and suffered a serious financial blow. Co-owner Twala Scott explained:

“We are a small business during COVID-19 that has been struggling to stay afloat, as many other hospitality and event centers during the pandemic.”

The lack of revenue forced Scott and her co-owner, Hubert Dailey, behind on rent payments.

On November 1, they sent over $100,000 to Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust company that manages their space, to catch up on payments.

Then on December 7, they sent in December’s $11,450 payment, only to receive a notice from Brizmor that the payment was $817 short.

Although Scott and Dailey received a letter from Brixmor in August confirming the new payment amount was $11,450, they still tried to pay the outstanding balance.

They sent $835 to Brixmore, but it was rejected on the grounds of being a “partial payment.”

At that point, Scott and Dailey were given 24 hours to vacate the property.

Scott and Dailey plan to appeal the eviction in court.

We reached out to Brixmor Property Group and are awaiting comment.