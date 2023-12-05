NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new effort is underway between the Charleston County School District (CCSD) and North Charleston to strengthen student outcomes.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and Mayor-elect Reggie Burgess met with the district’s acting superintendent, Anita Huggins, last week to discuss a joint commission that will focus on developing strategies around “critical areas integral to students’ success.”

Charleston County Councilman and North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby will lead the commission.

Their focus will be on ensuring equity in school/athletic facilities, stabilizing staffing in schools, staffing schools in ways that meet students’ needs, assigning success mentors to students, developing partnerships for wraparound services, expanding school-based health clinics and mental health services, increasing familial and community support, developing strategies for addressing chronic absenteeism, and increasing workforce and college readiness.

The formation of the commission follows past discussions by North Charleston leaders on whether to pull schools located within the city from the district. Mayor Summey said in January 2022 that he believed the schools were not getting the attention and support they deserved.

“In 29 years as Mayor of North Charleston, this is the first time a superintendent has requested to meet with me with specific strategies to improve outcomes for our children,” Mayor Summey said. “I’m hopeful about what Reggie and Anita will do together for the students of North Charleston. They have served this community for decades and have a genuine love for our children coupled with a no-nonsense leadership style. It’s time for our students to have a seat at the table, and these action-focused leaders are the right team to meet the needs of the North Charleston community.”

Once a plan is finalized, actions will be recommended to the city and school district to be implemented as soon as August 2024.

District officials say the commission will meet regularly to assess progress, share insights, and develop strategies to help a successful implementation.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and Mayor-elect Reggie Burgess meet with CCSD acting superintendent Anita Huggins (Courtesy CCSD)

“The partnership represents a significant step towards building a stronger, more resilient community through education,” said Huggins. “I am delighted to work alongside visionary leaders like Mayor Summey, Mayor-Elect Burgess, and Mr. Darby to ensure equitable and improved outcomes for all of our children.”

Mayor-elect Burgess said he is humbled one of his first opportunities as the city’s new leader will be to change the trajectory for North Charleston’s students.

“As Chief, I’ve worked alongside Mr. Darby and Ms. Huggins for many years and am incredibly optimistic about what we can accomplish together alongside the committed folks of North Charleston. I am dedicated to supporting this Commission and the resources we will need to improve outcomes for our students and families. It is imperative that the City of North Charleston, and the CCSD consistently work together to assure that challenged communities within North Charleston receive initiatives like the award-winning Liberty Hill K-12 STEM Initiative,” Burgess said.

The commission will begin meeting in January 2024.