NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston City Council approved the city budget in a meeting Thursday night, including multi-million dollar funding for new security cameras to be placed throughout the city.

As part of an overall budget, the city council approved $2.5 million to be allocated for more than 700 new cameras to be installed, joining the existing network of 120 cameras.

The cameras are part of a larger project called the Joint Operations Center.

Some community members were concerned the cameras would come with freedom and privacy concerns for law-abiding citizens while others say it’s necessary to help curb crime.