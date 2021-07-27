North Charleston City Hall to host ‘Gun Violence Out of Control’ Community Forum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston City Hall will host a community conversation meeting titled “Gun Violence Out of Control Community Conversations” on July 28 at 1 P.M.

Representatives Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis will emcee the forum, facilitating a a community discussion on the open carry bill and ongoing gun violence.

A panel will also be featured, including the following people:

Senator Marlon Kimpson

Representative Justin Bamberg

Councilman Mike Brown

Chief Reggie Burgess, City of North Charleston Police Department

Sheriff Kristin Graziano, Charleston County

Chief Luther Reynolds, City of Charleston Police Department, SLED Representative

Pastor Kevin Brown, Kingdom Vision Church

Elder James Johnson, Racial Justice Network

Butch Kennedy, Palmetto Hope Network and REALM A.D. (Real Men Against Domestic Violence)

Charles Tyler, National Action Network

The forum will be held at the North Charleston Council Chambers, located at 2500 City Hall Lane, on the third floor chambers.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance as needed.