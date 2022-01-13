North Charleston detectives make arrest in a string of overnight burglaries along Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at businesses in North Charleston.

The first two burglaries happened at Asian Garden and Carniceria La Esperanza on Rivers Avenue. In both cases, the front door glass was shattered. A report from the North Charleston Police Department said the register was stolen from Asian Garden and a small black cash box was taken from Carniceria La Esperanza.

A burglary at Brazilian Wax and Spa by Claudia was reported on the following day. According to the report, surveillance video shows a man breaking the glass on the front door, striking the door at least three to five times with a metal object. He is seen going behind a front desk and in drawers at the business.

While investigating the burglaries, detectives said they discovered the same suspect was involved in additional cases across the tri-county region.

They were able to positively identify Robert Grandison as the suspect.

He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center for three counts of second-degree burglary.

Jail records show he is also wanted on similar charges out of Dorchester County.