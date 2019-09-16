North Charleston Elementary briefly placed on administrative lockdown Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Elementary School has resumed normal operations following a brief administrative lockdown early Monday.

According to the Charleston County School District, the Code Yellow lockdown was implemented just before 10:30 a.m. in response to a bomb threat called into the school.

District officials said the North Charleston Police Department was immediately notified and responded to thoroughly investigate and to make sure students and staff were safe.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

North Charleston Police will maintain a presence on campus for the rest of the day.