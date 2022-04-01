NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at a North Charleston elementary school was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting a teacher.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to Liberty Hill Academy shortly after 10:00 a.m. when school administrators requested assistance.

Administrators told police that two students were trying to improperly enter the building without checking in, and a third student let them in.

At some point, a fight broke out and one of the students “punched [the victim] in the face with a closed fist.” The victim fell to the floor, “where [the student] continued to assault him by kicking him in the ribs.” Witnesses confirmed the details, and the victim “had a small bruise under his left eye from the assault.”

The student’s guardian was called to the school and took custody of the student.

The student is facing two charges of third-degree assault and the issue is expected to be handled in family court.

The Charleston County School District provided the following statement: