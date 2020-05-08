North Charleston Farmer’s Market re-opens to support local farmers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Farmer’s Market is officially open; with a few restrictions. The city wants to make sure that shoppers are safe as they purchase local fruits and vegetables.

COVID-19 has put a strain on local farmers; making it more difficult to sell their produce.





Helen Fields is the co-owner of Fields Farm on Johns Island. She says that the market re-opening has been a blessing for her family.

“We’re extremely happy to be here, to sell the vegetables. I’m getting to meet my old friends, I’m meeting new friends, and I’m just having a ball,” she says.

Fields Farm is one of the three “essential vendors” allowed to set up a booth at the market. Kyle Lahm from the City of North Charleston says that their produce truly is essential for their community.

“We have a limited amount of grocery stores up here so folks are looking to get those Johns Island tomatoes, some of the things that haven’t made it into our grocery stores yet,” says Lahm.





The city has added a number of guidelines to make sure everyone is staying safe and healthy:

Hand sanitizer available to all market patrons

Farmed consumable products only

Limited number of well-spaced booths

Customers to adhere to 6′ social distancing policy

Only two customers per booth at a time

Vendors will be wearing face masks in line with CDC’s recommendations, customers are encouraged to as well

Avoid touching food that you do not intend to purchase

Cash free transactions are encouraged

The on-site playground remains closed to the public

The farmer’s market will be open on Thursdays from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM through October 29th at the Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle. Parking is free. For more information, click here.