North Charleston FD hiring for entry-level firefighters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is looking to fill its openings for entry-level firefighters.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license and have a high school diploma or G.E.D.

In addition, applicants must pass the National Firefighter Selection Test (NFST) written exam in addition to a timed job-related physical ability test (JRPAT) in under eight minutes and 30 seconds.

A background check and drug screening will be administered as well.

Potential candidates can prepare for the written exam by purchasing a study guide for $5 or take an online practice test for $15. Visit applytoserve.com/study for more information.

It is recommended to drink plenty of water the day before testing to keep hydrated.

Arriving late, wearing shorts and open-toed shoes will not be accepted during the testing process.

Applications are due November 8th and can be downloaded here.

Contact the NCFD Headquarters at (843) 740-2616 with any questions related to applications or the hiring process.