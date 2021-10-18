North Charleston FD hiring for entry-level firefighters

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire truck_245450

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is looking to fill its openings for entry-level firefighters.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license and have a high school diploma or G.E.D.

In addition, applicants must pass the National Firefighter Selection Test (NFST) written exam in addition to a timed job-related physical ability test (JRPAT) in under eight minutes and 30 seconds.

A background check and drug screening will be administered as well.

Potential candidates can prepare for the written exam by purchasing a study guide for $5 or take an online practice test for $15. Visit applytoserve.com/study for more information.

It is recommended to drink plenty of water the day before testing to keep hydrated.

Arriving late, wearing shorts and open-toed shoes will not be accepted during the testing process.

Applications are due November 8th and can be downloaded here.

Contact the NCFD Headquarters at (843) 740-2616 with any questions related to applications or the hiring process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES