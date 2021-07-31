North Charleston fire crews respond to early morning mobile home fire on Kraft Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews from the North Charleston Fire Department respond to a mobile home fire on Saturday at 4:21 A.M. on Kraft Avenue.

When crews arrived, they were met with a mobile home fully involved in a fire – witnesses have reported that people were still inside the home when the fire occurred.

Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the call as well.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters were able to search the home and locate two occupants.

The occupants were removed from the home and taken to a hospital after being checked for injuries by Charleston County EMS on scene.

After a search of the home, crews confirmed that there was no one else inside.

Crews continue to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

