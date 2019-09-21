North Charleston Fire Department provides safety tips after responding to three house fires in a week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department responded to three separate house fires within a week that were all related to cooking.

They want to remind people in the area that unattended cooking is the most frequent cause of fire in North Charleston.

Some fire safety tips include:

  • Never leave the kitchen while cooking
  • Keep the area around the stove top clear of anything that could catch fire
  • Check oven and stove top knobs to make sure they’re off before leaving the kitchen
  • Clean stove top regularly to prevent grease build up
  • Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home

